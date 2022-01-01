Equity, justice, fairness will guarantee unity – Sen Nnamani

A deliberate effort to promote equity, justice and fairness in the allocation and management of national resources will guarantee peace and unity among the diverse segments of the federation, former Governor of Enugu State, Senator Chimaroke Nnamani has stated.

Senator Nnamani representing Enugu East Senatorial District in the Senate is of the view that perceived injustices in the country can be reversed if political leaders will make equity, justice and fairness the cardinal principle of governance.

In his goodwill message to Nigerians to usher in the new year, Senator Nnamani opined that Nigerians are good followers but need the leaders to lead by example.

He urged leaders at all levels to make conscious efforts to contain the escalating insecurity and restiveness in the land by doing the right thing.

“All these can be accomplished if the allocation and distribution of resources and appointments into key government positions reflect federal character and geo-political balancing in the country“, he stressed.

Senator Nnamani, also a Fellow of American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology(FACOG) hopes that the implementation of the 2022 national budget would correct the previous shortcomings and imbalances in the previous arrangements.

He expressed optimism that the National Assembly in the new year would be more diligent in its oversight functions to ensure that ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs ) comply with the Appropriation Act.

He assured his constituents of continued quality representation saying that whatever is due to them would not be compromised just as he tasked them to play their parts as law abiding citizens.

