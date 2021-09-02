EPL, BBNaija S6 voting, Afghanistan  top search on Google trends

Google on Thursday said the European Premier League (EPL) results, how to vote on Big Brother Naija S6, and Afghanistan were the top searched on Google trends for the month of August.

Mr Taiwo Kola-Ogunlade, Communication Officer, Google, West Africa, said in a statement that the top searched emanated from what Nigerians were searching in August.

Kola-Ogunlade said that also trending were happenings of the month in view and the quest for more knowledge on it and Nigerians trying their culinary skills spurred the search.

According to him, over the past month, trending searches revealed that How to cook egusi soup?”, “How to cook Ogbono soup?” and “How to make bread’’ were top searched.

“Other interesting questions that Nigerians asked are, “What is happening in Afghanistan?” The BBNaija Shine Your Eye season 6, premiered in July and in August.

“Nigerian fans of the reality show needed to get accustomed with the new voting process to save their favourite housemates.

“Nigerians were also interested in ongoing events in Afghanistan after the news of the withdrawal of the U.S. military forces from the country and the rapid take over by the Taliban,’’ he said.

Also, Wizkid’s essence remix featuring Justin Bieber; prolific striker, Romelu Lukaku’s return to Chelsea football club and EPL results and fixtures were among the other top trending terms searched by Nigerians.

Kola-Ogunlade, however, said that other interesting searches include: Paralympics, Champions league draw, Taliban, How old is Tinubu, how to trade bitcoin, among others.

He said that live Google search trends were available at https://trends.google.com/trends/trendingsearches/daily?geo=NG

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that search trends information is gleaned from data collated by Google based on what Nigerians have been searching for and asking Google.

Google processes more than 40,000 search queries every second. This translates to more than a billion searches per day and 1.2 trillion searches per year worldwide. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...