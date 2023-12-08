Enyimba FC, United Nigeria Airline sign N100m sponsorship agreement

The Enyimba Football Club of Aba, on Friday, signed an initial N100m agreement with the United Nigeria Airline for sponsorship of the clubside.

The sponsorship agreement is for a two- year period of the club activities.

Speaking at the agreement signing ceremony in Enugu, the Chairman of the Enyimba FC, Nwankwo Kanu, popularly known as Papilo, expressed his joy over the deal.

Kanu applauded the Chairman of the Airline, Prof. Obiora Okonkwo, for appreciating the sacrifice Enyimba FC had made for the country internationally.

“Today is a special day, Enyimba FC clocked 24 year before I came in as chairman. So for the people of Abia State, His Excellency, Gov. Alex Otti, the staff, the club and the league, we really appreciate the sponsorship.

“The United Nigeria Airline is to unite everybody and football is one of the biggest tools to unite Nigeria,” he said.

Kanu said that the United Nigeria Airline had come to help Enyimba, adding that other airlines could also help Nigerian football development.

“Coming to Enyimba FC, which is one of the biggest football clubs in Africa, this is to show that things are getting much better.

“It is not going to be easy for us but with what is happening today, Enyimba will return to the top,” he assured.

Earlier, Okonkwo said that the mantra of the United Nigeria Airline was flying to unite Nigerians.

According to him, the airline sees football as an important factor that unites Nigerian people, regardless of their tribe, race or state.

“In our corporate social responsibility, we are happy to partner with Papilo,” he said.

The chairman congratulated Kanu for his appointment at Enyimba, adding that under the agreement, “you will succeed,” he said.

He applauded Gov. Otti for appointing Kanu, commending him for putting a round peg into a round hole. (NAN)

By Stanley Nwanosike

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

