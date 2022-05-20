Environmentalists fault EU’s alternative to Russian Gas instead of renewables

By Nathan Nwakamma

A Coalition of Environment-focused Civil Society Organisations on Thursday berated the European Union (EU) for seeking to build alternative gas pipelines as alternative to Russian gas.

The organisations noted that the boycott of Russian gas is an opportunity to fast track the switch to renewable energy sources rather than building new gas pipelines.

The positions of the coalition are contained in a statement issued on their behalf by Miss Kome Odhomor, Media/Communication, Lead at Health of Mother Earth Foundation (HOMEF).

They argued that the plan announced on Wednesday by the EU President did not address the challenges posed by the global energy crisis.

The EU on Wednesday called on the United States, Canada, African and Gulf countries to open up new gas supplies to displace supplies of Russian oil and gas.

“The strategy fails to address the impacts the energy crisis, the global impacts of the war in Ukraine, and Western sanctions have on developing countries which are dependent on oil and gas imports.

“It also contravenes the EU’s commitments laid out in the REpowerEU strategy to reduce its gas demand by 30% by 2030.

“It is entirely reckless that the EU calls on African nations to open up more gas supplies to feed their fossil fuel addiction.

“African countries are faced with a multitude of interlinked and mutually reinforcing crises.

“They include climate impacts, water scarcity, energy poverty, insufficient food production, post-COVID impacts, leaving millions of people vulnerable and unable to meet their basic needs,” the statement quoted Landry Ninteretse of 350.org as saying.

According to the statement, Svitlana Romanko, Stand With Ukraine campaign coordinator, Ukraine, said: “Russia’s outrageous war against Ukraine fully exposed Europe’s dependence on fossil fuel imports and lack of political willpower to lead the green revolution globally.

“The European oil and gas-led energy security has failed, and we have to acknowledge this.

“The EU is poignantly slow in banning and phasing out Russian fossil fuels and every day they are still sending about one billion euros to feed Putin’s war machine, but far more active in mobilizing oil and gas reserves worldwide.

“This severely undermines the EU global leadership in green transformation declared by the EU Green Deal and brings us back to the dark times of fossil fueled colonialism”.

The statement also quoted Dr Nnimmo Bassy, Director at HOMEF and Oilwatch Africa, as saying: “Now is the time for renewables to be at the core of global energy, policies. Ukraine is not just a wake-up call, it is an eye-opener in the heart of Europe.

“Instead, the continent, like a drug addict, is turning to Africa in what simply amounts to a rash, stubborn, mindless, colonial pursuit of profit at the expense of African people, the continent and the entire planet.

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

