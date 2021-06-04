Environmentalist tasks oil firms on onshore pollution cleaning

An environmentalist, Dr Nnimmo Bassey, has urged oil firms the Niger Delta to clean up polluted onshore sites before moving activities offshore.

Bassey made the call Yenegoa, on Friday at an oilfield dialogue with the theme, “Building Community Resilience against Fossils Extraction.”

The event which was organsied Health of Mother Earth Foundation (HOMEF) for oil communities was held at the banks of Taylor Creek, Agbia, Yenagoa.

The environmentalist noted the Niger Delta region enjoyed clean and natural environment before the discovery of oil about 60 ago.

He said oil firms’ gradual shift to offshore posed greater danger to the fishing vocation of people.

Bassey said Niger Delta’s rich biodiversity with freshwater and marine ecosystems such as rivers, lakes, streams and creeks had become more threatened.

According to him, no fewer than six million persons may be pushed out of fishing occupation due to the activities of the oil firms in the region.

“It is of national interest to protect the artisanal fishing . It is, however, regrettable most fresh water bodies have been lost to oil pollution,” he said.

Bassey further expressed worries many oil firms were already divesting from onshore assets and moving offshore.

“Their claim is that the Niger Delta no longer suits their model. They are trying to avoid responsibilities arising from their environmental misbehaviour.

“They are leaving after sucking the region dry and destroying the environment, if this pollution is replicated offshore, the impact will be very tragic,” he said.

Also speaking at the event, Mrs Alas Talani, described the damage on the freshwater bodies as colossal.

“I started fishing at the Taylor Creeks as a young girl, I got married and continued fishing with my husband, we used to have bountiful catches.

“Fishing was rewarding before the oil pipelines were laid, all one needed was to throw the net and tie it across, a few hours later you have a full net.

“Things have changed, as the oil leaks continued, fishing activities here at Taylor Creeks produced little or no catch, we are endangered,” Talani said.

Also speaking, Chief Washington Odoyibo, a community leader and fisherman, accused oil firms of indulging in unfriendly environmental practices.

“Oil spills have rendered us unproductive, the pollutions from oil exploration and production did not also spare our farmlands,” Odoyibo said.

In her contribution, Chief Ayibakoro Warder, a woman leader, commended HOMEF for organising the dialogue, describing it as well intended.

“We commend you for organsing this event, it has educated us on how to deal with the environmental challenges that have been affecting us for a long time.

“The call for the cleanup of polluted sites on the and the need for stiffer penalties to conserve the environment is in order, Warder said. (NAN)

