A mobile court handling environmental-related cases, on Saturday prosecuted 22 persons for violating sanitation laws in Lafia, Nasarawa State.

The Prosecutor, Mr Abubakar Mohammed, who is also a Chief Environment Officer, told the court that the 22 persons were transacting their private businesses while environmental sanitation was in progress.

Mohammed said that the offences violated Section 9 (2), of the state’s Environmental Sanitation Law.

He, therefore, urged the court to sanction them accordingly to serve as deterrent to others.

The Judge, Mr Shittu Umar, convicted and sentenced them to between two and four months jail terms respectively.

He, however, gave them the option of fines of between N5, 000 and N10, 000. (NAN).

