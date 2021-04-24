Environmental sanitation: Mobil court prosecutes 22 offenders in Lafia

A mobile court handling environmental-related , on Saturday prosecuted 22 persons for violating sanitation laws in Lafia, Nasarawa State.

The Prosecutor, Mr Abubakar Mohammed, who is also a Chief Environment Officer, told the court 22 persons transacting their private businesses while environmental  sanitation was in progress.

Mohammed said offences violated Section 9 (2), of the state’s Environmental Sanitation Law.

, therefore, urged the court to sanction them accordingly to serve as deterrent to others.

The Judge, Mr Shittu Umar, convicted and sentenced them to between two and four months jail terms respectively.

, however, gave them the option of fines of between N5, 000 and N10, 000. (NAN).

