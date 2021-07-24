Environmental sanitation key requirement for prevention of diseases – NYSC

The Director General of the Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brig.-Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim, has identified environmental sanitation as key requirements for prevention of diseases in the country.

Ibrahim said this at the kick-off of the 2021 NYSC Environmental Sanitation exercise on Saturday in Akure.

The director-general who was represented by the NYSC Ondo State Coordinator, Mrs Victoria Ani, said environmental sanitation helped prevent escalation of diseases to epidemic proportion.

Ibrahim said the scheme would not relent in providing adequate that would save the lives of the and residents of the country.

He said efforts be stepped up to enlighten the general public, especially the dwellers, on the health risks of poor hygiene with particular focus on the prevention of contamination of food, water and the entire environment’.

“It may interest you to know that during the nationwide medical outreaches recently conducted on the platform of the NYSC Health Initiative for Dwellers, most of the ailments diagnosed and treated were as a result of poor hygiene.

“I wish to Nigerians that we will not rest on our oars as we continue to offer health and other services including environmental protection.

” I am particularly hopeful about the prospects of this exercise because with regular sanitation, malaria and other related diseases will be reduced to the barest minimum,” he said.

He noted that some of the ailments caused by poor hygiene included; chronic diarrhoea, ringworm, dysentery, typhoid, polio, scabies trachoma, Hepatitis A and malaria, amongst others.

Ibrahim said efforts be made to save many more lives by empowering people with adequate on good grooming and environmental hygiene.

The News Agency of (NAN) reports that the sanitation exercise was carried out in major public places such as government offices, local government secretariats, palaces, markets, motor parks, gutters and drainages on major roads.

The exercise took place in all the local governments of the state. (NAN)

