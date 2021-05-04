Society for the Promotion of People`s Right, an NGO, has called on the Federal Government and relevant stakeholders to make deliberate collective efforts at addressing Nigeria’s environmental challenges.

Mr Williams Osaze, President of the organisation, made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Tuesday in Abuja.

Osaze said that local, state and federal governments, as well as critical stakeholders from various organisations, should collaborate with the aim of tackling environmental issues in the country.

He said collaborative efforts would safeguard humans against stress-induced health issues caused by land degradation, flood and erosion, desertification, loss of biodiversity, climate change and urban pollution, among others.

According to him, environmental challenges are seriously affecting people and ecosystems globally, adding that partnership between stakeholders will bring a better solution.

“For instance, land degradation and other environmental issues can be avoided, reduced or reversed by implementing sustainable land management.

“It can also work out well by restoration and rehabilitation practices that simultaneously provide many co-benefits, including adaptation, and mitigation of climate change.

“The environment supplies the life support system for human existence and survival by proving our needs for air, water, food, place of abode, raw materials among others.

“Therefore, it is important to address our environmental problems to prevent diseases and other health challenges that can occur through our environment,’’ he said.

Osaze stressed the need for strengthening essential environmental health services, knowledge and national capacities; adding that all were fundamental to achieving universal health coverage.

He said government at all levels should organise seminars and workshops, as such efforts could make room for interactions that would ensure effective deliberations.

Osaze said such programmes would create opportunities for environmental experts to bring their experiences and ideas that could provide solutions to environmental challenges.

He, therefore, advised citizens to support the government in ensuring effective implementation of environmental policies and programmes. (NAN)

