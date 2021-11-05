Environment service providers advocate more waste collection sites in Bauchi

 Independent Environmental Service Association, Bauchi chapter,  has advocated for the provision dumpsites, to enhance proper waste in the .Malam Mustapha Darazo, Chairman the association, made the call in an interview with the News Agency Nigeria (NAN), in Bauchi on Friday.Darazo said that provision additional dumpsites would compliment the few existing ones and facilitate proper waste for clean and healthy environment.

He said that members the association evacuated about 5,000 drums of waste weekly in Bauchi metropolis.He urged residents the area to ensure proper utilisation dustbins and designated dumpsites to enhance waste and sanitation.

The Chairman also urged the state members the association to enable them to expand the scope their services.Darazo said that the association had registered 21 companies since inception in 2014, adding that two new ones were registered in Azare and Gamawa. (NAN)

