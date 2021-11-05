Environment service providers advocate more waste collection sites in Bauchi

Independent Environmental Service Association, Bauchi State chapter, has advocated for the provision of more dumpsites, to enhance proper waste management in the state.Malam Mustapha Darazo, Chairman of the association, made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Bauchi on Friday.Darazo said that provision of additional dumpsites would compliment the few existing ones and facilitate proper waste management for clean and healthy environment.

He said that members of the association evacuated about 5,000 drums of domestic waste weekly in Bauchi metropolis.He urged residents of the area to ensure proper utilisation of dustbins and designated dumpsites to enhance waste management and sanitation.

The Chairman also urged the state government to support members of the association to enable them to expand the scope of their services.Darazo said that the association had registered 21 companies since inception in 2014, adding that two new ones were registered in Azare and Gamawa. (NAN)

