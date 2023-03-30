Environment Minister tasks new board chairmen on policy formation

By Abigael Joshua

The Minister of Environment, Mr Mohammed Abdullahi, on Thursday urged the newly inaugurated Board Chairmen of different agencies in the ministry to formulate policies that will enhance the achievement of the desired goals.

Abdullahi, while inaugurating the board chairmen, noted that the duty of the ministry was to develop policies that were tailored at achieving its mandate.

The minister said that the boards were established by enabling laws to implement the various policies and programmes of the ministry.

According to him, the policies and programmes aim at promoting a sustainable environment as well as to preserve the biodiversity of the ecosystem.

“Let me emphasise that the role of the Governing Boards is to drive general policy formulation for the implementation of the Management Teams of these Agencies.

“You have been nominated to the boards of the various agencies and institutions based on your competence and experience in the environment sector.

“I call on every individual either as member or representative of another Ministry, Department and Agencies on the boards to bear their experiences in taking critical decisions especially, as they have to do with the overall mandate of the ministry,” he said.

He said that the general principle was that board members were not involved in the day-to-day running of the agencies, except for chairmen and members who are statutorily saddled with executive functions.

“Let me seize this opportunity to call on all stakeholders in the environment sector to work with this newly inaugurated board to ensure a desirable and sustainable environment for Nigeria.

“At this juncture, your synergy and cooperation, especially with those saddled with day to day running of these agencies and institutions cannot be over emphasised,” Abdullahi said.

Responding on behalf of the Board Chairmen, Dr Shehu Chindo, Yamusa 111 Emir of Keffi, who is the Board Chairman of the National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA thanked the minister for the call to serve.

“How can I not be optimistic when I am fortunate to work in a setting, where I see a bright future in front of me.

“Today is a day of celebration for every member of this organisation and Nigeria. I glimpse at the future with confidence and hope.

“I want to convey my sincere gratitude to all the members of the board for their support and I hope we shall work continuously to achieve the aim of NOSDRA.

“I promise you that together we shall see the light at the end of it all,” he assured.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that there are seven agencies under environment that have their board inaugurated are the National Biosafety Management Agency, National Great Green Wall, National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency.

Others are Forestry Research Institute of Nigeria, National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency, Environmental Health Council of Nigeria and the National Park Service. (NAN)