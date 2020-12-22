Enumeration: Council urges residents to cooperate with NPC officials

The Oshodi-Isolo Local Government Area has urged its residents to cooperate with the officials of the National Population Commission (NPC), as they start the Enumeration Area Demarcation (EAD) in the community.
The Media Officer of the local government area, Mr Babajide Dada, made the appeal in statement on Tuesday in Lagos.
He said, “We implore the residents to please cooperate with the officials that will be going around to collect data.
” Allow them to move freely within our community for the exercise, give them access to buildings and housing units to number them.
” Provide adequate security for the demarcation and their equipment during the exercise and respond truthfully to inquiries from them.
“Do not interfere in the exercise and allow them to execute their assignment professionally.
“It is the division of our community into small areas that can be conveniently covered by a pair of enumerators during the census period,“he said. (NAN)
