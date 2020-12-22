Enumeration: Council urges residents to cooperate with NPC officials

The Oshodi-Isolo Local Government Area has urged its residents to cooperate with the officials of the National Population Commission (NPC), as they start the Enumeration Area Demarcation (EAD) in the community.

The Media Officer of the local government area, Mr Babajide Dada, made the appeal in statement on Tuesday in Lagos.

He said, “We implore the residents to please cooperate with the officials that will be going around to collect data.