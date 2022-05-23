Enugu Women groups plead for 35% affirmative action

The Women Support groups of Enugu State are not happy with the outcome of PDP House of Assembly and House of Representative primary elections that took place on sunday, May 22, 2022.

The groups are not happy that only four out of twenty-four House of Assembly seats were women and no woman was elected as a member of House of Representatives.

They are pleading with the Governor of Enugu State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, who has being a gender friendly Governor to encourage the inclusion of more women in upcoming elections.

The groups said in a statement, “In reality the outcome of primary election on May 22 was below our expectation and women in Enugu will not accept this outcome.

“We are asking PDP in Enugu State under the leadership of Dr.Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi to maintain the already established culture of woman as Deputy Governor and to elect more women in upcoming PDP Senate primary.

“Women Support Group will remain steadfast in their supports for PDP but they cannot accept the old tradition of sideling women. We demand for a Woman as Enugu State Deputy Governor of Enugu State comes 2023 election, we demand for women inclusion in governance, and we demand for 35 percent constitution rights for women and 35 percent affirmative action,”they said.

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

