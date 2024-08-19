Enugu traditional ruler pledges to intervene in Nsukka Custodial Centre dilapidated buildings

The Traditional Ruler of Edem-Ani Ogwugu Community in Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State, HRM, Igwe Samuel Asadu has promised to intervene in some of the dilapidated buildings at the Nigeria Correctional Service ((NCS) of Nsukka Custodial Centre

Asadu made the pledge in Nsukka on Monday when he visited Nsukka Custodian Centre to donate food, drinks and toiletries to inmates.

Some items donated include; soaps, tissues, packaged cooked plate of jollof rice with a bottle water and soft drink that was shared to all 384 inmates of the centre each as launch.

He said that he was at the centre to see the inmates, give them sense of belonging give them lunch as well as give them massage of hope for better life when they regain their freedom.

The traditional ruler who is also the Chairman, Enugu State Traditional Rulers Council, expressed concern over dilapidated infrastructures in the prison and promised to intervene as much as he can.

“I know that this place is Federal Government establishment, but we should not live everything to government alone, as Nigerians we should alway assist government in our various capacities.

“After going being conducted around inside the centre Asadu pledged to reroof some of the buildings whose roofs are leaking seriously during rainfall that make inmates soaked with water ,” he said.

The royal father also promised to provide legal aid to inmates with minor cases who lacked funds to file case in court to secure their bails.

He also promised to pay for the inmates who were granted bail but have no money to meet up with bail conditions.

“I know some of you are here because you do not have people that will speak for you or provide money for your cases,” he said.

The traditional ruler, however, urged the inmates to see their stay in the centre as period of reformatory and correction so that when they come out they would be useful to themselves as well as to the society.

“I am here to show you love and sense of belonging because we are all created by God, anybody can be victim tomorrow as you are not here because you are the worst in the society.

“I am sorry that I neglected you people for a very long time for not coming here in the past , i will now be coming here from time to time so as to assist in the little way I can,” he said.

In a remark, Mr. Leonard Nwigwe, Assistance Controller in-cherger of Nsukka Custodial Center, thanked the royal father for his visit and kindness which he described as a huge blessings to the centre

Nwigwe stated that the service is open to accepting donations and help from the general public, adding that the centre is faced with challenges despite the much the government had been doing .

“Staff and inmates of the Nsukka Custodial Center are happy to receive you today in this centre and on how you have indicated interest to assist us in some of the challenges facing the centre,,” he said.

Nwigwe had earlier listed some of the needs of the centre to include, reroofing of some of the leaking building roofs, sinking of new water borehole, equipping of the centre’s clinic, among others.

Speaking on behalf of the inmates, an inmate identified as General Provost, thanked Asadu for providing them with foods, drinks and toiletries, as well as his promise for free legal aid and reroofing of some of the centre,’s building.

Our correspondent reports that, Asadu was accompanied on the visit by his wife, Her Royal Majesty, Lolo Happiness Asadu.

Chief Innocent Asogwa, Edem-Ani Community Legal Adviser, Chief John Okayi, Chief of Staff to Asadu, among others.