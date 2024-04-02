Enugu Trade Fair: Artisans decry low patronage ahead of commencement

Some artisans in Enugu State have expressed dismay that they were not being patronised by potential exhibitors at the forthcoming 35th Enugu international trade fair.

The artisans said this during an interview by News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Tuesday.

They said it was unfortunate that they had been going to the trade fair complex in search of jobs such as construction of exhibition stands but could not find clients.

They told NAN that since the fair would commence on Friday they expected exhibitors to have started constructing their stands.

Mr Banjamin Ogbodo, also a student of Institute of Management and Technology (IMT), Enugu, said he had been going to the venue for days now in search of any job but to no avail.

“By this time in previous fairs, I have done as many jobs as possible but this year I cannot not even get one exhibition stand to construct.

“The worst part of it is that I have used the little pocket money I have on transportation to the fair venue in anticipation of getting a job. Such jobs help me in my studies.

“I’m optimistic that before the commencement of the fair, things might change for good’’, he told NAN.

Another artisan, Mr Emeka Maduka, said he had been constructing stands for exhibitors in the fair for the past 10 years, adding that unfortunately he was yet to get any job in this year’s edition.

Onwuka said the number of artisans looking for jobs at the trade fair venue was more than the participants on ground at the moment.

A hawker, Miss Ebere Agu, also blamed the location of the fair complex for the low participation and patronage as the place was at the outskirts of the state capital.

According to her, “I have been moving up and down at the trade fair venue since morning looking for patronage for my snacks but could not find buyers. (NAN)

By Ifeoma Aka