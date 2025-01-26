Enugu tanker explosion: IPMAN commiserates with victims, seeks end to crashes

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has decried the spate of road traffic crashes involving fuel-laden tankers in Nigeria.

By Chimezie Anaso

Mr Chinedu Anyaso, Chairman of IPMAN, Enugu Depot Community, expressed the worry in an interview with journalists in Awka on Sunday while reacting to the ghastly tanker accident at Ugwu-Onyeama axis of the Enugu-Onitsha Expressway on Saturday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that an Enugu bound petroleum-laden tanker lost control and rammed into other vehicles before going up in flames on Saturday.

Several persons were feared killed in the accident with about 17 vehicles being involved and 11 vehicles reportedly burnt.

Anyaso said that the loss of lives and property associated with petrol tanker accident was colossal and required collective action to address urgently.

He commiserated with families of the deceased and owners of destroyed property; while praying for repose of the souls of the dead.

“On behalf of marketers in South-East, especially those attached to Enugu Depot, I want to express our deep sadness over the tanker explosion which occurred at Ugwu-Onyeama on Saturday.

“We are worried about this type of accident because of the heavy loss in terms of human lives and property that goes with it, just last June, we had a similar incident which also claimed lives and property.

“It is loss to families, loss to businesses of our members, loss to the general public and the entire economy, this is why we are calling for a multi stakeholders approach to solving the problem of incessant tanker accident.

“We want to condole with families of the bereaved and those who suffered losses in the accident just as we pray that God will grant the souls of those that died, eternal rest,” he said.

Anyaso called on the governors of South-East States to create tanker parks where drivers could stay and break their journeys to prevent crashes caused by fatigue; while calling on tanker drivers’ unions to strengthen safety compliance.

He said the use of foreign anti spill cover/manhole should be mandatory for all tankers to prevent spilling of product in the event that a loaded truck fell.

“We need all stakeholders in the road transport sector including FRSC, NUPENG, VIO to rally together and enhance safety measures, we also need motorable roads to reduce tanker fall.

“Government can also begin to think about alternatives to road as a means of transporting petroleum products because the hazard on roads is becoming unbearable,” he said. (NAN)