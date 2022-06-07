Enugu State trains 80 agriculture extension workers

Enugu State government began a five-day training for more than 80 agriculture extension workers on Tuesday in the state capital, Enugu.

The training was organised with the AU Development Agency/New Partnership for African Development (AUDA/NEPAD) Small Holder Farmers Project.

The Coordinator of AUDA/NEPAD, Enugu State, Mrs Mabel Agbo, said the training would facilitate the implementation of the Small Holder Farmer Project in the state.

Agbo, who is also the Enugu State Commissioner for Special Duties, added that the programme would expose participants to international best practices in agricultural techniques for optimal results.

“Farmers involved in the project need to be positioned to get the best out of the programme for them to acquire the requisite economic capacity to cushion the effects of the COVID-19,’’ she said.

She enjoined participants to pay attention as the state relied on them “to impart religiously the knowledge received here to 2,000 farmers who will be participating in the AUDA/NEPAD project’.

Agbo added that the 2,000 farmers would be engaged in poultry, piggery, fishery, cassava, rice, maize, pepper and snail production, as well as palm oil processing, among others.

The coordinator recalled that the state government had earlier trained more than 260 Enugu State young farmers in modern techniques in Nasarawa State to enhance their skills in the agricultural value chain.

She said that the state would continue to prioritise the welfare of the people to cushion the hardship caused by COVID-19 on the nation’s economy.

She stressed that the state government took interest in financing the training to stimulate the production of food and other agricultural products.

Agbo applauded the National Coordinator of AUDA/NEPAD, Princess Gloria Akobundu and her team for “their commitment to helping Nigerians to come out of the doldrums of lack and poverty’’.

“The fact that AUDA/NEPAD Continental Office is financing a major aspect of the project is exciting and worthy of commendation.

“I am convinced that together we can make Nigeria and invariably, Enugu State economically stronger, if we try hard enough,’’ she stressed.

In her remarks, Princess Akobundu commended Enugu State’s Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for supporting the training of agriculture extension officers.

She expressed satisfaction at the standard of training and urged participants to take the exercise seriously as the success of the entire project rested on them.

Speaking on behalf of the participants, the Chairman of Enugu State Farmers Association, Mr Romanus Eze, thanked the state government for the training meant boost food production. (NAN)

