Enugu State to connect 25 communities to national grid

By Ifeoma Aka

The Enugu State Rural Electrification Board says it is working tirelessly to connect 25 more communities to the national grid.

The board General Manager, Mr Onyema Nwodo made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Wednesday.

He said that the current administration was committed towards connecting every community in the state to public power supply before the end of its mandate.

Out of 447 communities, 422 have been connected to the national grid. We are working to connect the other 25 communities.

”The governor has given approval for this project. The board is working tirelessly to implement it,” he said.

He urged the people of the affected communities to exercise patience and protect rural electricity facilities in their domain.

The general manager commended the Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi-led administration for giving rural electrification a priority attention.(NAN)

