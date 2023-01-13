Enugu State is committed to ‘Project Deliver Tinubu’ – Deputy National Chairman

By Stanley Nwanosike

The Deputy National Chairman (South) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Emma Eneukwu, says party faithful in Enugu State and South-East are committed to ‘Project Deliver (Asiwaju Bola) Tinubu’ come February.

Eneukwu said this in an appreciation statement issued to newsmen in Enugu on Thursday after a successful Mega Presidential Rally held by the Presidential Candidate of the ruling APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, on Wednesday in Enugu.

He described the presidential rally as magnificent as well as an eye opener to all, who neglected the presence of the party at the grassroots level of the state.

According to him, this rally was an apotheosis of success as core voters trooped en masse to show support and solidarity to Tinubu.

The deputy national chairman said that the arrangement, mobilisation and organisation of the rally were top notch as the organisers delivered beyond expectations.

“Enugu has always been a safe Haven for Tinubu, who is a cosmopolitan and charismatic leader that thrives in team work, whose willingness to make Nigeria work has never been in doubt.

“I wish to use this opportunity to congratulate our party faithful in Enugu State and South-East as a whole, for a wonderful outing on Wednesday.

“We were expecting a million but we got over a million supporters present whole heartedly showing love and solidarity to our presidential candidate.

“As we all know, the whole place was filled to the brim with party faithful and supporters, while massive security was everywhere to ensure the safety of all.

“The outing also proved once more that APC has the best Presidential Candidate in the country whose support cuts across all the political parties and political divides,” he said.

Eneukwu also thanked God almighty for giving the party a clement weather as well as mercy journeys to all the party faithful to and fro their respective constituencies in the state.

The deputy national chairman also appreciated Gov. Hope Uzodimma of Imo State and Gov. Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State for gracing the rally and adding colour and fanfare to it.

“We thank Gov. Uzodimma and Gov. Umahi for the great support and solidarity they gave by welcoming our would-be president as well as adding maturity to the Presidential rally,” he said.

He noted that in Tinubu, Nigeria would have a president that accommodates all and gives equal opportunities at all times, adding he would be a listening president that would favour the less privileged and turn things around for good.

Eneukwu, however, stressed the importance of some leaders of the party in the state jettisoning their grievances by coming together to give the APC an enviable landslide victory come the general elections.

He stated that he had started moves to reconcile everybody and keep the party growing and progressing to glory of God; adding: “Very soon, APC Enugu State would become one family as we used to be”.

“I am also urging all party faithful, supporters and lovers of Tinubu to go out to get their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) as we work harder in the process of making Tinubu our next president.

“We can make this a reality come February 25 with our PVCs,” he added. (NAN)