Enugu State Handball Association seeks sponsors to improve game

Enugu State Handball Association on Thursday appealed for private sponsors to grow the game in the state.



Chairman of the association, Mr Emmanuel Asogwa told newsmen in Enugu that the state government could not bankroll all sports as such needed help.

“For all sports to grow in the country, there must be partnership between the government and the private sector.



“With such synergy, athletes will stand a better chance of going home with monthly stipend that will bring the best out of them during competitions.

“Bestowing the responsibility on government alone makes the government to dictate what happens and when it must happen in all sports,” Asogwa said.



The chairman said that the association needed sponsors to help the game grow like in some other states of the federation.

“We have a timetable already for the year; within the next fourth night, there will be a local derby between Enugu team and their Nsukka counterpart.



“The athletes will use the local derby prepare for the handball championship coming up in Sokoto soon,” he said. (NAN)

