Enugu State govt. mobilises youths for voter registration

Enugu State government has embarked on mobilisation of youths to register at the on-going INEC’s physical Continuous Voters Registration (CVR).

Mr Johnpaul Anih, Special Assistant to Enugu State Government on Youth Affairs, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Thursday that those that just attained 18 years of age are the main target.

He spoke with NAN after monitoring the exercise at the INEC headquarters in Enugu.

He said that the government had invested in media sensitisation of residents about the exercise and had held meetings with youth groups in the local council areas.

According to him, the state government is committing manpower and resources to the success of the exercise since it is the cradle of every form of political or electoral participation.

“The government has placed mass media sensitisation jingles in some media houses in the state.

“The jingles are aired in local languages to drive the message home to every resident.

“The state government has held meetings with all youth groups in each of the 17 local government areas of the state concerning the exercise.

“The government, through the meetings, sensitised the groups on the need to mobilise their members to participate actively in the exercise.

“The various aides of Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi were directed to reach out to their constituencies at council and ward levels for the exercise,’’ he said.

Anih said that he had continued to ensure that youth stakeholders had the physical CVR as top agenda in their discussions stressing that “INEC cannot successfully do the mobilisation alone.’’

“There is a need for the government and the governed to ensure that the exercise achieve its desired goals, especially in the southeast,’’ he said.

On his observation at the INEC headquarters in Enugu, Anih said that the exercise had been seamless.

“I can tell you that with what I have seen today and the seamless physical CVR, INEC is quite well prepared to achieve the target of the exercise.

“People are coming in one after another and they are getting registered within record time and the environment of the registration is conducive,’’ he added. (NAN)

