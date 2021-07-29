Enugu State govt. mobilises youths for voter registration

July 29, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



State government has embarked on mobilisation of to register at the on-going INEC’s Continuous Voters Registration (CVR).

Mr Johnpaul Anih, Special Assistant to State Government on Youth Affairs, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in on Thursday that those that attained 18 years of age are the main target.

He spoke with NAN after monitoring the exercise at the INEC headquarters in .

He said that the government had invested in media sensitisation of residents about the exercise and had held meetings with youth groups in the local council areas.

According to him, the state government is committing manpower and resources to the success of the exercise since it is the cradle of every of political or participation.

“The government has placed mass media sensitisation jingles in some media houses in the state.

“The jingles are aired in local languages to drive the message home to every resident.

“The state government has held meetings with all youth groups in each of the 17 local government areas of the state concerning the exercise.

“The government, through the meetings, sensitised the groups on the need to mobilise their members to participate actively in the exercise.

“The various aides of Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi were directed to reach out to their constituencies at council and ward levels for the exercise,’’ he said.

Anih said that he had continued to ensure that youth stakeholders had the CVR as agenda in their discussions stressing that “INEC cannot successfully do the mobilisation alone.’’

“There is a need for the government and the governed to ensure that the exercise its desired goals, especially in the southeast,’’ he said.

On his observation at the INEC headquarters in Enugu, Anih said that the exercise had been seamless.

“I can tell you that with what I have seen today and the seamless CVR, INEC is quite well prepared to the target of the exercise.

“People are coming in one after another and they are getting registered within record time and the environment of the registration is conducive,’’ he added. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,