Enugu State Govt bans tricycles, motorcycles, tipper trucks in 3 LGs

By Nicholas Obisike

The Enugu State Government has banned the operations of tricycles, motorcycles and tipper-trucks in Nkanu East and West Local Governments, as well as some selected communities in Enugu South Local Government.

This is contained in statement signed by the Secretary to the Enugu State Government, Prof. Uchenna Ortuanya on Friday.

The decision to ban the operations of the tricycles, motorcycles and tipper-trucks, he said was sequel to an emergency Security Council meeting held at the state government house, on Thursday.

The Enugu State Government said the measure was taken following the recent spike in insecurity in parts of the state and Executive Order No.1: 2022, dated Feb. 24.

The state government enjoined members of the public to comply with the Order as the Security Agencies in the state had been directed to enforce it, forthwith.

”There will be no operation of tricycles, motorcycles and tipper-trucks in all the communities of Nkanu East, Nkanu West Local Government Areas.

”Also, in Amechi Uno, Amechi Awkunanaw, Amechi Uwani, Obeagu Main, Obeagu Uno, Centenary City/Obunagu, Obeagu, One day, Garki, Akwuke, Ugwuaji, Ndiagu Onunyo, Maryland, Ikiriki, all in Enugu South LGA.”(NAN)

