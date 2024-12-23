Enugu State Government Halts Unlawful Installation of “Eze” in Obimo Nsukka

The Enugu State Government has issued warning letters to individuals involved in the ongoing conflict surrounding the proposed installation of the “Eze” title in Obimo Asebere Community, following a contentious town hall meeting held on October 12, 2024. The letter, dated November 25, 2024, and titled “Unlawful Installation of ‘Eze’ Title in Obimo Community: Ozo Sunday Ogbuke”, was written by the Chairman of Nsukka Local Government Council, Hon. Jude Asogwa, and addressed to Hon. Malachy Onyechi, Member Representing Nsukka West State Constituency in the Enugu State House of Assembly.

The Chairman emphasized that the recognized title for traditional rulers in Enugu State remains “Igwe” and stated that while some communities, including Obimo, had previously adopted the “Eze” title, the state no longer acknowledges it as legitimate. He warned that introducing the “Eze” title as an alternative could create confusion, undermine the traditional institution, and escalate tensions among community groups.

The letter was copied to several key stakeholders, including the Chief of Staff to the Governor, the Honourable Commissioner for Local Government, Rural Development and Chieftaincy Matters, the Commissioner of Police, the Director of DSS, the Nsukka Area Commander, the President-General of Obimo Town Union, the DPO of Nsukka Urban, the Chairman of Nsukka Traditional Rulers Council, the Speaker of the Enugu State House of Assembly, the Attorney General, the Chairman of the Enugu State Traditional Rulers Council, and the Director of DSS Nsukka Urban.

In response to a prior letter from the Honourable Commissioner for Local Government, Rural Development, and Chieftaincy Matters, the Chairman also addressed correspondence to Ozo Sunday Ogbuke, the aspirant for the contested “Eze” title, and the President-General of Obimo Town Union.

The Chairman urged all parties planning the unlawful installation of the “Eze” title in Obimo, scheduled for December 24, 2024, to desist immediately and work towards maintaining peace and order in the community. He stressed the importance of safeguarding lives and property and cautioned against actions that could destabilize the local government.

The matter has also escalated to litigation, with opponents of the “Eze” installation seeking legal redress. A court case seeking an injunction restraining the installation of the “Eze” title has been filed at the Enugu State High Court, with a hearing date set for February 6, 2025.