Enugu State Football league begins May 24 – Official

May 11, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Sports 0



 Mr Sunday Ugwu, Secretary, Enugu State Football Association (ENSFA) says the 2021 state football league will begin on May 24.Ugwu, who disclosed this the  News of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Tuesday, said that 23 clubs had so far registered for the league.He regretted that the 2020 state league did not hold  due .“We have 23 clubs that registered for the state league and they are going participate in the competition.“The ENSFA now has a tentative date of May 24 for the commencement but we are working on other modalities for the league,”

he said.Ugwu said the state would  continue to engage youths at all levels of football activities so as not to give room for activities in the state.According to him, football helps in taking idle youths off the streets and to reduce crime in the society.“State league has over the years, assisted in fishing out hidden talented youths various localities in the state and many youths are earning a living through football,”

he said.NAN recalls  that Inter FC of Ngwo thrashed Purple Krown Academy FC of Uwani 3-0 to win the 2019 final at Nsukka Local Government Football field on July 22, 2019.Inter FC went home with N100,000, trophy and medals runners up, Purple Crown Academy received certificate and medals. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,