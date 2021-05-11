Mr Sunday Ugwu, Secretary, Enugu State Football Association (ENSFA) says the 2021 state football league will begin on May 24.Ugwu, who disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Tuesday, said that 23 clubs had so far registered for the league.He regretted that the 2020 state league did not hold due to COVID-19 pandemic.“We have 23 clubs that registered for the state league and they are going to participate in the competition.“The ENSFA now has a tentative date of May 24 for the commencement but we are still working on other modalities for the league,”

he said.Ugwu said the state would continue to engage youths at all levels of football activities so as not to give room for negative activities in the state.According to him, football helps in taking idle youths off the streets and to reduce crime in the society.“State league has over the years, assisted in fishing out hidden talented youths from various localities in the state and many youths are earning a living through football,”

he said.NAN recalls that Inter FC of Ngwo thrashed Purple Krown Academy FC of Uwani 3-0 to win the 2019 final at Nsukka Local Government Football field on July 22, 2019.Inter FC went home with N100,000, trophy and medals while runners up, Purple Crown Academy received certificate and medals. (NAN)

