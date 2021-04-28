Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi says his administration remains committed to the defence of people’s rights and eradication of all forms of child abuse in Enugu State.



Ugwuanyi said this on Wednesday, when he inuagurated the renovated National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) Office in Enugu, the state capital.



According to him, this event is in solidarity with the commission that has been in the front line of human right and child abuse.



He said the commission had ensured the protection, promotion and sustenance of human rights, providing an extra judicial mechanism for the respect and enjoyment of human right.



Ugwuanyi said his administration always leveraged every opportunity to promote the fundamental rights of the residents of the state.



He said that government had achieved some success through the domestication of Child Rights Act, establishment of Sexual Assault and Referral Centre for free medical and counselling services for victims.



He said the government also established the Oasis of Hope for the Needy, a centre for the care of vulnerable children and victims of sexual and domestic assault.



Others include the training of staff of Enugu State Waste Management Authority and application of human rights principles in enforcing compliance and training of neighbourhood associations on human rights issues.



The governor described the efforts as evidence that the state government and NHRC were partners in pursuit of an egalitarian society.



“We are in pursuit of a society where people’s rights and fundamental freedom are elevated to directive principles of state policy.



The state Co-ordinator of NHRC, Dr Valentine Madubuko, thanked the governor for his administration’s role in renovating the commission’s office.



Madubuk said that Ugwuanyi’s administration approved and released the sum of N5 million for the project.



Madubuko said, “The story of this renovation started in June 25, 2019 when we paid a courtesy visit to the governor and today our visit has paid off.”



He said the commission had made a remarkable achievement due to the state government’s support and conducive environment.



He listed the promotion, protection, monitoring and enforcement of human rights and sensitisation and education of the citizenry as some of the commission’s achievements in the state.



“Over the years, this commission has embarked on education of children as regards to children’s human rights.



“Periodic visits to detention facilities within Enugu state, such as Correctional Centres, police cells and NDLEA facilities, among others, contributed to the reduction of human rights violations by security agencies,” Madubuko said. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

