Enugu State Assembly passes Disability Bill

By Ifeoma Aka

The Enugu State House of Assembly, on Tuesday, passed a Bill to integrate persons with disabilities into the society and to establish the Enugu State Persons with Disabilities Agency.

The passage of the bill during the plenary in Enugu, followed the presentation of a report by the Chairman, Joint House Committees on Gender Affairs, Education, Health and Judiciary, Mrs Onyinye Ugwu.

Ugwu said that the disability agency, when established, would be responsible for the education, healthcare, social, economic and civil rights of Persons with Disabilities (PWDs).

The Joint Committee Chairman said the legislation would further engineer the integration of PWDs and also ensure total elimination of all forms of discrimination and abuses they might had suffered in the past.

The lawmaker explained that the legislation would enable the PWDs to live their normal lives, and attributed the absence of such bill to reason why they had not been included in the scheme of things.

According to her, the implementation of the construction of ramps in public building in the state will take effect in 10 years, as five years suggested during the public hearing is unattainable.

She, however, added that other sections of the bill would be implemented once the state Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, gave assent to the legislation.

In his remarks, the Speaker of the House, Chief Edward Ubosi, thanked his colleagues for their robust contributions throughout the stages of the bill.

Ubosi said he had been under pressure from the PWDs over the continued delay in the passage of the bill, which he reiterated, would improve their well-being and welfare in Enugu State.

The assembly thereafter adjourned to 25 April for further legislative activities.(NAN)