Enugu State Approves Groundbreaking Climate Policy, Action Plan

The Enugu State Executive Council has officially approved the Enugu State Climate Policy and Action Plan (ESCPAP), marking a significant step toward sustainable development and climate resilience.

This is contained in a statement by Prof. Chukwumerije Okereke, Senior Policy Adviser to Governor Peter Mbah on Climate Policy and Sustainable Development, representing the Society for Planet and Prosperity (SPP).

Prof. Okereke described the approval as a bold commitment to economic transformation built on principles of environmental sustainability, innovation, inclusiveness, and climate resilience.

The decision follows a presentation by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Chidiebere Onyia, underscoring Governor Mbah’s forward-thinking leadership in integrating economic growth with environmental responsibility.

“The policy reflects Governor Mbah’s ambition to elevate Enugu’s GDP from $4.4 billion in 2023 to an ambitious $30 billion by 2031,” Okereke said. “It ensures that vital sectors such as agriculture, energy, and natural resources are future-proofed and resilient to environmental challenges.”

Key Features of the ESCPAP

The ESCPAP is the first long-term climate strategy adopted by a subnational government in Nigeria, incorporating advanced tools like emissions modeling, micro-energy audits, and extensive stakeholder engagement. Key elements include:

Sustainable Economic Growth: The plan aims to boost Enugu’s GDP 25-fold by 2060 through investments in renewable energy, sustainable agriculture, and green technologies.

Job Creation: Over 792,000 jobs are projected in renewable energy, waste management, and afforestation sectors.

Energy Transition: The policy targets 80% renewable energy use by 2060 and a 60% reduction in transport emissions, alongside an afforestation plan to increase carbon sequestration.

Climate Resilience: Measures will enhance the state’s capacity to adapt to flooding, droughts, and other climate challenges.

Education and Awareness: A climate change curriculum will be introduced in Enugu’s Smart Green Schools to prepare future generations for leadership in green innovation.

Implementation and Alignment

The ESCPAP establishes an Implementation Committee comprising representatives from the government, private sector, civil society, and international donors to ensure effective execution of its goals.

The policy also aligns with Nigeria’s Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) and global climate agreements, positioning Enugu as a key player in Nigeria’s transition to a low-carbon future.

According to Okereke, the policy was developed under his coordination on behalf of the SPP, in collaboration with the SSG’s team and the Commissioner for Environment and Climate Change, Prof. Sam Ugwu.

“The drafting process received funding from the African Climate Foundation and the European Climate Foundation.

“The public unveiling of the ESCPAP will take place on a soon-to-be-announced date,” Okereke added.

With this initiative, Enugu State is setting the pace for climate governance in Nigeria, proving that economic prosperity and environmental sustainability can go hand in hand.