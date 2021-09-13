Enugu State APC at peace, united, focused – Ag Chairman

September 13, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



 The All Progressives Congress State is at peace, united and focused.

The APC Caretaker Committee Chairman, Chief Chikwado Chukwuma, made this known while briefing newsmen on Monday on achievements in office in one month.


”At the moment we are building a new APC that is capable of winning elections State come 2023, which is already around the corner.

‘’Under my watch, is renewed hope. is among the major stakeholders of the party.

”Where are issues, which is normal in politics, we will resolve as a family.

”By the time we achieve this orderliness and respect for one another, political leaders will rushing to our party because APC is the Party for 2023 elections State and Nigeria.

‘’My Team and I will achieve a peaceful and harmonious congresses State.

”I intend to uphold the constitution and congress guidelines.  I want to thank all who saw the need to rebuild our great party to provide credible opposition in the State and prepare for better democracy and better Enugu State.

is my singular wish that our dear State will better than what is today through our great party,’’ he added. (NAN)

