Enugu State APC at peace, united, focused – Ag Chairman

The All Progressives Congress in Enugu State is at peace, united and focused.

The APC Caretaker Committee Chairman, Chief Chikwado Chukwuma, made this known while briefing newsmen in Enugu on Monday on his achievements in office in one month.

”At the moment we are building a new APC that is capable of winning elections in Enugu State come 2023, which is already around the corner.

‘’Under my watch, there is renewed hope. There is unity among the major stakeholders of the party.

”Where there are issues, which is normal in politics, we will resolve it as a family.

”By the time we achieve this orderliness and respect for one another, more political leaders will be rushing to our party because APC is the Party for 2023 elections in Enugu State and Nigeria.

‘’My Team and I will achieve a peaceful and harmonious congresses in Enugu State.

”I intend to uphold the constitution and congress guidelines. I want to thank all who saw the need to rebuild our great party in Enugu to provide credible opposition in the State and prepare for better democracy and better Enugu State.

”It is my singular wish that our dear State will be better than what it is today through our great party,’’ he added. (NAN)

