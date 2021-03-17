The House of Assembly of Enugu state recently introduced a bill seeking to provide pension for life for former governors and their deputies. This bill commits the state to spend N1.7 Billion annually on past governors, deputies, and their families. Coming at a time when Enugu state’s economy has been battered by Covid-19; when the state is going through its worst water crisis since 1979 and where there is manifest infrastructural decay in Enugu state, this bill shows a deep insensitivity to Ndi Enugu and a misplaced priority by the political leadership. Thankfully, the State Assembly stepped down this bill following the outcry from all over Ala Igbo. The fact that a bill of this nature made it into the House of Assembly in the first instance is troubling.

By its historical importance in Ala Igbo, Enugu state is supposed to be the trailblazer and pacesetter in Nigeria and Ala Igbo in particular. Sadly, over the years, the political leadership in Enugu state has maintained an unhelpful culture of rent and elite conspiracy that weaponized poverty and patronage at the expense of people centered development. Today, pensioners in Enugu state are being owed their legitimate pension and unemployment rate in Enugu is above 50 percent. Other development indices in Enugu show a worrying trend of stagnation and an economy on its’ knees.

We, Concerned Professionals from Enugu State, strongly condemn the attempt by government to introduce this obnoxious bill in the State House of Assembly. While we welcome its withdrawal, we recognize that this ignoble incident is symptomatic of deeper disconnect between government and Ndi Enugu. We urge the Enugu State House of Assembly to pay attention to the plight of Ndi Enugu and focus on responsive legislative actions that can address lingering challenges of decaying infrastructure, education, health, and the welfare of our pensioners.

If this bill were not resisted by Ndi Enugu, our state would have spent more than N17 Billion in 10 years to maintain ex governors, deputies and families. This is more than 3 percent of the total annual income of Enugu state. This is coming against the backdrop of disturbing report that Enugu is currently owing N119 Billion in debts according to the Debt Management Office. What kind of future are we bequeathing to our children?

Enugu state government must also wake up to the reality and urgency of the moment. Since 2017, Enugu has received more than N280 Billion in federal allocation. The current situation in the state does not suggest that this amount of resources have passed through the state. The inability to maximize our resources for sustainable development has weakened our economic recovery post-Covid-19. The dwindling internally generated revenue and federal allocation to Enugu state requires bold and creative thinking to design a clear economic recovery plan for the state in consultation with organized private sector and development partners. This should be the priority. The immense human resources and technical expertise available to Enugu state clearly demonstrate that the state has what it takes to remake itself and place Ndi Enugu in the part of sustainable development. This current trajectory is pitiable and unsustainable.

We demand for greater transparency and accountability in the management of resources. We invite Enugu state to make a better use of available communication tools to engage constructively with Ndi Enugu both home and abroad. The task of rebuilding Enugu requires collective action, credible prioritization, and focused implementation. We stand ready to support purposeful leadership and inclusive development in Enugu state. We will however consistently hold any government accountable to its obligation to Ndi Enugu.

Signed:

Dr. Chichi Aniagolu Udo Jude Ilo Dr. Cajetan Ilo Ikenna Enebe Gerald Ikedi Ubaka Chike Anthony Achukwu Simon-Jude Mmayie Adika Ani Dr. Ozonnia Ojielo Raphael Ani Ikechukwu Nwobodo Collins Okwor Engr. Pius Okafor Hillary Ogbonna Barr. Obiora Ugwuanyi Chukwuebuka Mgboh Tochukwu Ekwo Nkiru Uzodi Barr Anita Egwuonwu Ogochukwu Nebo Dr. Tony Enebe Chinweuba Ugwu ACTIVISTA Enugu-ActionAid Nigeria Tax Justice and Governance Platform Rev. Prof. Stan Chu Ilo Engr Chris Eneh Leo Okafor

