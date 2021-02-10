Some stakeholders from Enugu State on Wednesday sought the support of the leadership of the National Assembly for the creation of Adada State from the present Enugu State .

The stakeholders led by immediate past President General of Ohaneze Ndigbo , Chief John Nwodo, had audience with President of Senate , Ahmad Lawan Speaker of the House of Representatives Femi Gbajabiamila, Deputy President of the Senate , Sen. Ovie Omo – Agege who is Chairman, Senate Committee on Constitution Review .

They also had audience with the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives , Hon. Idris Wase who is Chairman, House Committee on Constitution Review.

In their separate meetings with the President and Deputy President of the Senate, the Enugu stakeholders recalled that creation of Adada State was approved by delegates at the 2014 National Conference, adding that no petition had been recorded against the approval.

Nwodo said “The proposed Adada State has peculiar characteristics which include that no petition against it within or outside Enugu State.

“There is unanimity of demand by all the five South Eastern States, during the approval at the 2014 National Conference and the need for it to make states in Igbo North , three , as it is presently in Igbo South which has Imo, Anambra and Abia States as against Igbo North which presently has only Enugu and Ebonyi as states”.

Lawan in his response, told the delegation that they took the right step by coming to the National Assembly to make their demand.

“You are in order. you are at the right place, this is the people’s assembly, saddled with the responsibility and mandate of receiving and listening to Nigerians who desire one form of legislative Intervention or the other to ensure that Nigeria is stable, peaceful and that people live in harmony and trust.

“So in your quest for the creation of Adada, you are welcome.

“We are going to give you every opportunity and support that will be necessary for the creation of the Adada State.

“It is a constitutional and legitimate agitation. Nigerians should take the opportunity of the constitutional review process that the ninth senate and indeed the National Assembly have embarked upon,” he said.

Omo – Agege on his part assured the delegation the support of his committee .

He said “Since state creation is item 10 out of the 11 thematic areas being considered by the committee , Adada will be given serious consideration .”

He, however, advised them to broaden the scope of their lobbying for their request to go through in June or July, when reports would be submitted .(NAN)