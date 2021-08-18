Enugu set to receive second batch of COVID-19 vaccines – Dr Ugwu

The Executive Secretary of Enugu State Primary Health Care Development Agency (ENS-PHCDA), Dr George Ugwu, has said the state is set to receive the second batch of COVID-19 vaccines from the Federal Government.

Ugwu told the New Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Tuesday that storage, manpower retraining and logistic arrangements had been finalised by the state government for the receipt of the vaccines.

The Federal Government launched the second batch of the COVID-19 vaccines on Aug. 16 in Abuja.

Ugwu said that the state had installed ultra-cold chain freezers which can chill up to -50 degrees celsius.

“These special freezers are the most reliable to store all kinds of vaccines, even the sensitive COVID-19 vaccines, no matter the make or type,” he said.

He said that the agency would be rounding off its retraining of its vaccination teams this week, adding that the retraining had become necessary to ensure all loose ends noticed during the first batch were tightened.

According to him, the state government is investing in retraining of vaccination workers at both state and local government levels in batches ahead of the second batch of COVID-19 vaccination.

He said: “I must commend Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for his passion on healthcare in the state and to personally see that the COVID-19 vaccination and its reach in the state is a resounding success so far.

“Also, I will appreciate all our partners both international and national as well as the good people of Enugu State for supporting all our programmes, especially the COVID-19 vaccination”.

Ugwu also noted that no adverse side effect was noticed in the first batch of vaccination.

NAN recalls that ENS-PHCDA has exhausted all the 65,400 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines it got for the first phase of COVID-19 vaccination.

The ENS-PHCDA deployed 102 vaccination teams for the first batch of the exercise. (NAN)

