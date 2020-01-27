Enugu: Sen. Nnamani pays N55.67 WAEC registration fees for 3,991 students

Former Enugu State governor, Sen. Chimaroke Nnamani has paid the 2020 West African Examination Council (WAEC) registration fees for 3,991 female students in Enugu East Senatorial District.

The WAEC Zonal Coordinator in Enugu, Mrs C. Agwu disclosed this during the distribution of the registration bank drafts to principals of 68 secondary schools in the senatorial zone.

Agwu said that the total cost of the WAEC registration fees of the 3,991 candidates was N55.67 million, adding that registration per candidate was N13,950.

The coordinator, who directed staffers of WAEC to start the generation of registration pins for the beneficiaries, said that the 68 bank drafts had been submitted to WAEC, Enugu zonal office.

“Many of the principals of the beneficiary schools have collected photocopies of the bank drafts for their schools to confirm that the payment has been made.

“We shall submit photocopies of the bank drafts and the school lists to the chairman of the Post Primary School Management Board (PPSMB),” Agwu said.

In an interview, the Principal, Urban Girls Secondary School, Enugu, Mrs Chioma Ebue commended Nnamani for the financial assistance to the students.

“By this gesture, the senator has put smiles on the faces of the students and members of their families. He has given hope to many indigent students who would not have registered.

“We pray that the Lord will meet him at the point of his needs,” Ebue said.

Also speaking, the Principal of Queens’ School, Enugu, Mrs Ada Nweke thanked the senator for his kind gesture adding that this called for emulation.

Nnamani, who is the Senate Committee Chairman on Cooperation and Integration in Africa/NEPAD, is representing Enugu East in the Red Chambers. (NAN)