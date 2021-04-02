The Resident Doctors Association, Enugu State University Teaching Hospital (ESUTH) Chapter, says it has joined its national body to embark on an indefinite strike.

The President of the association, ESUTH branch, Dr Chima Edoga, made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Friday.

According to him, the reason for the strike is as a result of non payment of salaries to some resident doctors in Federal Government-owned hospitals.

`The reasons for the strike by our association include nonpayment of salaries to some of our colleagues in the Federal Government health institutions.

“Especially those that are house officers, who are the lowest cadres of doctors.

“Also some doctors were recently employed in December but yet to be captured into the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS),” he said.

He said that the Federal Government h yet to implement the demanded upward review of the current hazard allowance it agreed with the association.

Edoga noted that there was no payment of insurance packages to the family members of doctors who died as a result of COVID-19 infection and other infectious diseases.

He, however, applauded Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, on his effort in paying of doctors’ salaries and upgrading of health facilities in the state.

He called on the state government to employ more doctors as many doctors were leaving government health institutions in their numbers. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

