Enugu resident doctors join nationwide indefinite strike

April 2, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey Health, News, Project 0



The Resident Doctors Association, Enugu University Teaching Hospital (ESUTH) Chapter, says it joined its to embark on an indefinite strike.

The President of the association, ESUTH branch, Dr Chima Edoga, made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Friday.

According to him,  the reason for the strike is as a result of non payment of salaries to some resident doctors in Federal Government-owned hospitals.

`The reasons for the strike by our association include nonpayment of salaries to some of our colleagues in the Federal Government health institutions.

“Especially those are house officers, who are the lowest cadres of doctors.

“Also some doctors were recently employed in December but yet to be captured into the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS),” he said.

He said the Federal Government  h yet to implement the demanded upward review of the current hazard allowance it agreed with the association.

Edoga noted there no payment of insurance packages to the family members of doctors who died as a result of COVID-19 infection and other infectious diseases.

He, however, applauded Gov. Ifeanyi of Enugu , on   in paying of doctors’ salaries and  upgrading of health facilities in the .

He called on the state government to employ more doctors as many doctors were leaving  government health institutions in their numbers. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , ,