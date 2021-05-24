The Enugu State Commissioner of Police, Mr Mohammed Aliyu, has ordered an investigation into a fire outbreak at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) office in Igboeze-South Local Government Area.

Aliyu gave the directive in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) by the state’s Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Daniel Ndukwe, on Monday, in Enugu.

NAN reports that the INEC area office in Igboeze-South council area was gutted by fire on Sunday, May 23.

In giving the directive, the commissioner said: “The thorough investigation will unravel the cause of the fire incident, damages incurred and possible arrest of assailants. It has commenced’’.

He said that following receipt of a distress call that there was fire outbreak at INEC office in Igboeze-South, the Police Area Commander, Nsukka Area Command, mobilised operatives of `Operation Restore Peace’ to the scene.

“They stormed the scene and forced open the entrance to the building.

“With the help of the state’s fire service and other law-abiding citizens, the fire, which had gutted a room in the office, was put out’’, he said.

Mr Romanus Ezekwueme, Chief Security Officer at the council secretariat, who confirmed the incident, said that the inferno started at about 11p.m., but was promptly extinguished by the state fire service whose officers were called to the scene. (NAN)

