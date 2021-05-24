Enugu Police commissioner orders investigation into fire outbreak at Igboeze South INEC office

Enugu State Commissioner of Police, Mr Mohammed Aliyu, has ordered an investigation a fire outbreak at Independent National Commission (INEC) office in Igboeze- Local Government Area.

Aliyu gave directive in a statement made available to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) by state’s Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Daniel Ndukwe, on , in Enugu.

NAN reports that INEC area office in Igboeze- council area was gutted by fire on Sunday, 23.

In giving the directive, the commissioner said: “The thorough investigation will unravel the cause of the fire incident, damages incurred and possible arrest of assailants. It has commenced’’.

He said that following receipt of a distress call that there was fire outbreak at INEC office in Igboeze-, the Police Area Commander, Nsukka Area Command, mobilised operatives of `Operation Restore Peace’ to the scene.

“They stormed the scene and forced open the entrance to the building.

“With the of the state’s fire service and other law-abiding citizens, the fire, which had gutted a room in the office, was put out’’, he said.

Mr Romanus Ezekwueme, Chief Security Officer at the council secretariat, who the incident, said that the inferno started at about 11p.m., but was promptly extinguished by the state fire service whose officers called to the scene. (NAN)

