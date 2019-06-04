Enugu police arrest 2 for alleged unlawful possession of firearms

The police command in Enugu state said on Tuesday that two people were arrested for alleged unlawful possession of fire arms within Enugu metropolis.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Ebere Amaraizu, stated this in a statement in Enugu, adding that the two suspects were arrested in different locations on May 31.

Amaraizu said that the command also recovered two locally-made pistols from the suspects.

He said the arrests were made by policemen attached to the Mobile Police 3 Squadron in Enugu on a stop-and-search duty.

He gave the names of the suspects as Musa Damoru, 32, a native of Song Local Government Area of Adamawa State and Abbas Adam, 24, of Quapaan Local Government Area of Plateau State.

“Damoru was arrested at about 4:40 p.m. by mobile policemen on stop-and-search duty around Thinkers Corner axis of the metropolis with the locally-made gun and two fully charged torch lights.

“Adam was arrested at about 7:15 p.m. as a passenger in a commercial Hiace bus with registration number GME 747 ZUA with one locally-made pistol by mobile policemen on stop-and-search,’’ he said.

Amaraizu said that the suspects were helping the operatives of the command in their investigations.

He said that they would be charged to court after investigations were concluded,’’ he said. (NAN)

