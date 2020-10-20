Enugu pledges to connect communities with good road network before 2023

The Enugu State House of Assembly says Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s administration will connect all communities in the state with good road network before 2023.

The Chairman, Assembly Committee on Works, Mr. Chima Obieze, made the assertion in Enugu on Tuesday when the committee visited Ezeagu and Udi council areas respectively as part of its ongoing oversight function on state government projects.

He explained that the governor had so much love not just for Ezeagu and Udi but for the entire state, adding that his intention was to connect every community with good road network before 2023.

The committee chairman also commended Mr.Chukwudi Ani, the Chairman, Ezeagu LGA and that of Udi, Mr. Ifeanyi Agu for complementing efforts of the state government in its developmental efforts.