Enugu pledges to connect communities with good road network before 2023

The Enugu State House of Assembly says Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s administration will connect all communities in the state with good road network before 2023.
The Chairman, Assembly Committee on Works, Mr. Chima Obieze, made the assertion in Enugu on Tuesday when the committee visited Ezeagu and Udi council areas respectively as part of its ongoing oversight function on state government projects.
He explained that the governor had so much love not just for Ezeagu and Udi but for the entire state, adding that his intention was to connect every community with good road network before 2023.
The committee chairman also commended Mr.Chukwudi Ani, the Chairman, Ezeagu LGA and that of Udi, Mr. Ifeanyi Agu for complementing efforts of the state government in its developmental efforts.
“These are the things we will like the world to know in order to challenge other chairmen to follow suit,” he said.
Obieze described Ugwuanyi as a great worker and said that he was happy that some council chairmen were complementing his efforts.
In his remarks, Ezeagu LGA chairman, Mr Ani attributed his success to the free hand given to council chairmen to operate in the state.
Ani said that he thanked God for what he had been using the governor to achieve for the people in Ezeagu mostly the peace they enjoyEd in the council.
According to him, in Enugu State, all local governments have autonomy and we plan and execute projects without interference of the state government.
Also speaking, the Udi council chairman, Agu, assured the governor that the people of the area would continue to support him and his good works, urging the Assembly for continuous support to the government.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the committee also supervised some state government projects in Udi LGA, including, Akpakwumenze-Aku road, Eke Ogui road, Ameke-Ngwo road and others. (NAN)
