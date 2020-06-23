Enugu pedestrian Bridge collapse: COREN to investigate root cause

Share the news













By Chimezie Godfrey

Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN), says it will undertake full scale investigation into the root cause of the pedestrian bridge collapse in Enugu.

In a statement signed by its Registrar, Engr. Joseph Odigure, the council decried the rising cases of building collapses across the country.

Disturbed by the incessant cases of building collapses, the council visited the site where the scaffold framework of a section of the bridge on Agbani road dual carriage in Enugu South local government area, caved in at the early hours of Friday, June 12th 2020.

“In line with the mandate of COREN, the Council having carried out an on the Spot assessment of the site of the collapse and interacted with the representatives of other relevant professional bodies, will undertake a full scale investigation into the root cause of the collapse.

“The recent collapse of a bridge in Kwara State after a heavy downpour also brings to mind the need to regularly ascertain the integrity of Engineering Infrastructure in Nigeria.

“Pursuant to Section 21 (A) (1) (as amended by Act No. 3 2018) which states that, the Council shall establish a Department to be known as the Engineering Regulations Monitoring (ERM) Department, which shall be charged with the duties of monitoring firms and ensuring that engineering is practiced in Nigeria in accordance with relevant codes of engineering practice in the protection of her development and economic investment,” the registrar stated.

Odigure disclosed that COREN is in the process of inaugurating National and state technical committees on engineering regulation monitoring.

He therefore, notified State Governors, Institutions, and professional bodies in engineering practice, Immigration Service and the Police to quickly nominate their representatives as already requested by COREN.

He also advised the general public to visit COREN Portal to check the status of any engineering practitioner before engaging them.

According to him, the Council also urged all engineering practitioners that have anything to do with the collapsed structures, including information that will assist in the investigation, to report immediately to the COREN Enugu Area Office.

