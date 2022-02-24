Enugu NSCDC tasks operatives on petroleum products hike, hoarding

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) says it is deploying its Anti-Petroleum Products Vandalism and Theft Squad to check petroleum products hike and hoarding in Enugu State.

The Commandant of NSCDC, Enugu State Command, Mr Valentine Afrika, gave the directive in Enugu on Thursday in a statement issued by the state’s NSCDC Public Relations Officer, CSC Danny Iwuchukwu.

According to the Commandant, NSCDC Enugu State Command sympathises with the citizenry on the hardship occasioned by the artificial scarcity of petroleum products in the state.

“NSCDC has, however, noted that the artificial scarcity of the product is further complicated by some unscrupulous petroleum products marketers in the state, who hike their pump prices on Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), higher and above the official pump price.

“Some in addition, are hoarding the petroleum products for selfish reasons.

“They are by this medium directed to desist from such practices forthwith as the NSCDC State Commandant, Mr Valentine Afrika, has directed the arrest and prosecution of such dealers in a court of competent jurisdiction.

“The NSCDC Anti-Petroleum Products Vandalism and Theft Squad have been charged to go round all petroleum product stations to ensure compliance,” Afrika said.

He said that the Corps was calling on Nigerians to be patient as the matter was actively being brought under control by the authorities concerned.

He said: “The Corps is calling on key players in the industry to exercise restraint and not to jeopardise efforts being made to restore normalcy to the situation.

“The Corps is also calling on members of the public to avoid panic buying and unwholesome storage/handling of the petroleum products to avoid fire outbreaks and disasters that may lead to loss of lives and property.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a litre of fuel sells for between N180 and N200 in most fuel stations within Enugu metropolis.

For few fuel stations where they sell below N170 per litre, there are usually long queues that at times obstruct flow of traffic within Enugu metropolis. (NAN)

