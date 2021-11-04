Enugu NSCDC deploys 350 personnel, 15 vehicles for Anambra guber poll

November 4, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey



Nigeria Security and Corps (NSCDC), Enugu State Command,  says it is deploying fewer than 350 personnel for forthcoming Anambra governorship election.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Anambra gubernatorial poll will hold on Saturday, Nov. 6 under INEC’s supervision.

Public Relations Officer of command, Chief Superintendent of Corps (CSC) Danny Manuel, disclosed this to NAN on Thursday in Enugu.

Manuel said that command was also deploying 15 operational vehicles hitch-free movement of its personnel while carrying out their duty in Anambra.

According to him, contingent of the command will be leaving this morning (Nov. 4) for Anambra to join other sister security agencies to security and ensure a peaceful poll.

He said: “Anambra governorship holding is a sure banker. The will hold and nothing will stop it.

“The NSCDC is determined to see a hitch-free and peaceful just as the Federal and Anambra Governments are determined also”.

The NSCDC spokesman said that the corps commandant had given the personnel marching orders that they perform optimally and be good ambassadors of the command while carrying out the duty in Anambra.

“The commandant had given the command’s contingent all logistics and moral support a hitch-free duty and for them to do the command proud in Anambra,” he added. (NAN)

