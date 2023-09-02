Enugu North/South Federal Constituency: Appeal Court dismisses APC petition against Atu of LP

By Stanley Nwanosike

The Court of Appeal, sitting in Abuja, has dismissed a petition, filed by All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in the Enugu North and South National Assembly Elections, Hon. Juliet Egbo, against the victory of Hon. Chimaobi Atu of Labour Party (LP).

Delivering the ruling a hours ago, the five-man Justices unanimously dismissed the petition brought by Egbo for lacking in merit.

Egbo was challenging the nomination of Atu and voters’ intimidation during the election.

However, the three-man panel at the National Assembly Elections Petition Tribunal in Enugu dismissed the petition in July for lack of merit.

Not satisfied with the decision of the tribunal, the APC candidate proceeded to the Court of Appeal, Abuja, which later agreed with the decision of the tribunal.

The Court of Appeal added that the appeal was a mere academic exercise and a waste of judicial time.

The judgment has put an end to the protracted legal battle between the LP and APC candidates in the February 18, 2023, National Assembly Election in Enugu North and South Federal Constituency.

It would be recalled that Atu was declared winner of the February elections with over 65,000 votes to defeat a three- term House of Representatives Member, Hon. Ofor Chukwuegbo of the PDP as well as Egbo of the APC.

Addressing a gathering of supporters and constituents in Enugu on Saturday, Atu expressed heartfelt gratitude for the unwavering support and trust placed in his leadership by people of Enugu North and South Federal Constituency.

According to him, the victory in the courtroom mirrors the collective will and the steadfast commitment to upholding democratic values.

“This judgment has brought to a close the arduous legal contest that has shadowed our shared victory.

“I stand here today, resolute and dedicated to the ideals of my party and the Obidient Movement and the aspirations of my constituents.

“We pledge to redouble our efforts, working tirelessly to fulfill the promises we made during the campaigns.

“The legal battle, marked by rigorous scrutiny and comprehensive examination of the petition, has ultimately reaffirmed the choice made by the people during the February elections,” he said.

Atu said that the Court of Appeal’s ruling “is a testament to the strength of the democratic institutions in our nation and their commitment to upholding the will of the people”.

He added that he was extending gratitude to God for guiding the journey and ensuring that justice prevailed.

“The victory in the courtroom serves as a resounding affirmation of the people’s faith in the democratic process and in their representatives,” he explained. (NAN)

