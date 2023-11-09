Thursday, November 9, 2023
HomeAnti-corruption,Governance,Election ProjectEnugu: NDIC tasks secondary school students on financial prudence
Anti-corruption,Governance,Election ProjectNewsSociety News

Enugu: NDIC tasks secondary school students on financial prudence

Favour Lashem
By Favour Lashem
0
8

By Alex Enebeli

 The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) has urged secondary school students in Enugu State to imbibe the culture of savings and prudent spending to overcome unforseen challenges.

Mr Oyim Elechi, NDIC Bank Examiner, Enugu Zonal Office, made the call at a training programme to mark the 2023 World Savings Day in Enugu on Thursday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the theme for the training is: ”Conquer Your Tomorrow Through Savings”.

No fewer than 200 students, selected from the Government Technical College, Enugu, participated in the training.

Elechi said it was important for students to spend wisely and to save for the rainy day, adding, ”saving for tomorrow will help you to overcome unforseen challenges.

”Device means of saving gradually, you can use saving boxes, open a bank or money market accounts or join credit unions.

”This will help you to build a good saving habit, it will equip you to spend your money only on needs rather than wants,” he said.

Also speaking, the Training Coordinator, Mr Abdullahi Ubam, said that the programme was part of government’s initiatives towards encouraging financial savings among students.

”We want you to understand the importance of savings very early in life. This training is to instill the culture of prudence and savings in you.

”As students, you should understand how to manage your finances, save for tomorrow and even make investment plans,” he said.

In her address, Mrs Francisca Nwokolo, Director, Schools Department, Enugu State Ministry of Education, commended NDIC for the training programme, describing it as a ‘step in the right direction’.

She urged NDIC to extend the training to all secondary schools in the state to deepen the message about prudent spending and savings among students.

”This gesture is commendable, students need this knowledge to understand the essence of balancing their needs and wants in line with available resources,” she said.

Earlier, The College Principal, Mr Christopher Isiefe, described the training as ‘wonderful and well-intended’.

”Everybody needs to save for the future, even governments must save for tomorrow. We are very happy that you brought this to our students,” he said.

Speaking on behalf of the students, Chijoke Nwodu, expressed their willingness to put the lessons learnt from the training into practice in their daily activities.

”We are now rewired, we now understand the importance of savings. We thank you for this gesture,” he said.

NAN reports that World Savings Day is observed globally on Oct. 31 to raise public awareness about the importance of savings. (NAN)

Previous article
Fire outbreak: ACPPN sympathises with Canadian Mission, diplomatic community
Next article
Assent: Group appeals to Tinubu on Ogoni bill of rights 
Favour Lashem
Favour Lashemhttps://newsdiaryonline.com/
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

ABOUT US

NewsDiary is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: editor@newsdiaryonline.com

FOLLOW US

© NewsDiary All Right Reserved. Designed By DeedsTech.