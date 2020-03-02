Enugu LG poll; CYMS calls for electoral amendment to empower INEC conduct LG elections

The Committee of Youth on Mobilisation and Sensitisation (CYMS), a NGO, has called for fast implementation of electoral amendment that will empower Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), to conduct Local Government (LG) elections.

The Enugu State Coordinator of the NGO, Mr Izuchukwu Eze, who made the call in a statement on Sunday in Enugu, called for cancellation of the just-concluded LG elections in Enugu State.

Eze noted that CYMS was one of the accredited organisations that observed the election by the Enugu State Independent Electoral Commission (ENSIEC); but found the election falling below acceptable standard.

According to him, the electoral umpire in the state, ENSIEC, should cancel the just concluded election as a result of unpreparedness with the following reasons:

“Lack of electorate confidence on ENSIEC with regards to conduct of election and inadequate awareness and voters sensitisation by ENSIEC before the election.

“Low turnout due to voter apathy conceived by eligible voters, poor mobilisation of electorate by political parties.

“Accreditation of political parties support groups bearing names of notable politicians in the state as observers, which is unethical and has already discredited the entire process.

“Slotting in of already printed ballot papers into box and usage of old printed ballot papers with 87 political party logos not screened or cleared for the scheduled election.

“Failure to issue accreditation letter, souvenirs and writing materials to accredited groups; and no stakeholders briefing prior to the election including pasting of political party candidates list a night to the election which discouraged many aspirants,’’ he said.

Eze, however, advised ENSIEC to ensure adequate training of its staff and ad hoc staff as many took instructions from the PDP agents, which is unprofessional and unethical to electoral rules.

“CYMS expresses its dissatisfaction over the failure of the state government to provide financial and technical support to ensure a successful election.

“CYMS in strong terms also condemn the political attacks and violence recorded at Ezeagu and Uzo-uwani council areas including poor participation of the youth, who should be more concern on civic and democratic issues.

“The group, however, commended the security apparatus in the state for ensuring a peaceful and secured environment.

“The result sheet was missing in some polling units as some party agents could not ascertain where result was entered after counting,’’ he said.

Eze said that the CYMS observation team led by Mr Obinna Nwaka, the Director-General, arrived Enugu State on Thursday, Feb 27, which enable the organisation successfully carried out pre-election activities.

CYMS is a registered evaluation, monitoring, Mobilisation and sensitisation platform assisting the government to enshrine good governance and best practices.

NAN reports that Dr Mike Ajogwu, Chairman of Enugu State Independent Electoral Commission (ENSIEC), had earlier declared the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chairmanship candidates winners on Sunday after announcing the results from each of the 17 council areas in the state.

Ajogwu noted that it was like a repeat of the last council election, as the PDP won all the elective seats at the chairmanship level.

The PDP Chairmanship Candidates have defeated their counterparts from 35 other political parties, in the Feb. 29 Local Government Election held in Enugu State on Saturday.(NAN)