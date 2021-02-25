Enugu LG moves to protect health centre from erosion

The Ezeagu Local Government Area in Enugu State, on Thursday, commenced erosion control-cum-fencing work at the Primary Health Care (PHC) centre in Obinu-Ofia Nduno community within the council area. Laying the foundation stone for the project at the PHC centre, the Chairman of the council area, Mr Chukwudi Ani, said that the project would effectively protect the health facility from thieves and erosion.

Ani, who was represented by the Supervisor for Housing and Rural Development, Mr Michael Ozonweke, said that the council and the state were seriously committed to improving the welfare and living conditions of the people. He explained that both governments were putting emphasis and funding to health facilities to ensure that the disease burden of the people was reduced to bearest minimum.

According to him, the Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi-led administration is committed to providing basic healthcare needs at the rural areas. and ensure that no one spends time and money travelling far for basic and minor health issues. “I must thank our amiable governor for coming personally to inspect the erosion disaster and as well as approving some money for the council to speedily mobilise to check the erosion and re-erect the fence. “Gov. Ugwuanyi, including the leadership of Ezeagu Council, is passionate about the welfare of the people especially their health needs,’’ he said.

The chairman, however, did not mention the amount the project would cost, adding that “the project will last for one month before the commencement of the rainy season’’. The President-General of the community, Chief Livinus Umeh, appreciated both the state and council governments for the special attention given to the community. Umeh promised that the community would support those handling the project to ensure its quick completion. “As a community, we will continue to mobilise our people to secure the PHC centre as well as working materials provided for the project,’’ he assured.

Speaking, a nurse at the PHC centre, Mrs Benedict Ike, said that the centre was “very useful’’ to the people for child delivery as well as taking care of minor common illnesses such as malaria, typhoid etc.

It would be recalled that Gov. Ugwuanyi, after inspecting the damage caused by the disaster in the PHC centre in December, 2020, donated the sum of N5 million to assist the council area carry out repair-cum-erosion check work. (NAN)