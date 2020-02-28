Enugu LG election: PDP chairmanship candidate calls for peaceful election

Mr Okwudiri Nwankwo, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the Feb. 29 chairmanship election for Awgu Local Government Area, Enugu State has called for a peaceful ambience during the polls.

Nwankwo made the call on Thursday in Awgu while speaking at a campaign rally.

The PDP candidate said that residents of the state needed to eschew all manner of acrimony going into the elections as it was necessary to maintain the peaceful atmosphere in the state.

He however, called on the people of the area to vote for candidates of the PDP for both the councillorship and chairmanship positions.

Nwankwo said that his emergence as the chairman of Awgu Local Government Area would ensure rapid transformation of the council largely regarded as an agrarian community.

He said that part of his programme would be to convene an economic development summit that would develop a blueprint for economic growth of the area.

The candidate described Awgu Local Government Area as an emerging local economy whose potentials were under utilised.

“A new Awgu will be possible if we win the election. We shall run an all inclusive government. We shall tour all the political wards in the area to determine what their challenges are,” Nwankwo said

Also, a PDP chieftain in the area, Chief Francis Nwobi, said that the PDP candidate would have no reason to fail if voted into office.

Nwobi described Nwankwo as a `true son of Awgu’ who had the passion to develop the area.

He thanked Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for supporting the emergence of Nwankwo as the flag bearer of the party in the area, adding that his emergence had swollen the ranks of PDP in Awgu.

Nwobi said that PDP faithful in the area would give the candidate the needed support to emerge victorious.

Meanwhile, the Director General of the PDP Campaign Organisation in the area, Chief Ugonna Ibe said that it would no longer be business as usual in the area.

Ibe, who is the Commissioner for Culture and Tourism in the state, said that the party would take governance to the remotest part of the area.

The commissioner said that the out gone local government executive might not have met the aspirations of the people of the area due to economic challenges in the country but things would change for good.

Ibe called on the people of the area to come out en masse and vote for PDP candidates. (NAN)

Share this: WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Print

