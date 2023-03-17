Enugu leaders of thought endorse Mbah for governor

By Stanley Nwanosike

Leaders of thought from the three senatorial zones of Enugu State have reaffirmed their support for the Governorship Candidate of the PDP in Enugu State, Dr Peter Mbah.

The leaders, on Thursday in a meeting in Enugu, said they adopted Mbah as their sole candidate from Enugu East Senatorial Zone in tandem with established power rotation principle that had seen power go seamlessly around in the three zones.

They appealed to residents of Enugu State to help the state to maintain the power rotation tradition in the interest of peace and development because “Enugu State is also their home”.

Igwe C.A. Ezeh, the Chairman, Enugu North Senatorial District Council of Traditional Rulers, recalled that the traditional rulers of the zone came together and presented an Ofo (traditional symbol of authority and justice) to Mbah.

Ezeh said that the Ofo presentation was in affirmation of the decision of his party and the people of Enugu East Senatorial zone adoption of him as their sole candidate.

“While the traditional rulers are neutral and also bless candidates, irrespective of their political parties, Mbah was the only governorship candidate we gave the Ofo and that is quite symbolic. We stand by that decision,” he said.

On his part, Sen. Ken Nnamani, former Senate President, said the choice of Mbah resonated with the power rotation principle, justice, and Enugu State’s quest for credible and capable leaders.

According to Nnamani, what I see in Mbah is a candidate our people are unanimously in support of. No one person produced him. I see him as an independent-minded person. I see him as a trustee of the people.

“Let nobody go home and say that Peter Mbah can be driven by anybody. He can respect people, but he is very firm; and remember, once he is elected governor he will act like one.

“First, we agreed that in the interest of the peace, stability and development of Enugu State, we should maintain the power rotation principle. Enugu State people agreed that it is the turn of Enugu East Senatorial Zone.

“Following the emergence of our sons from various political parties, we went inside again and looked at who will best transform the state, who has the pedigree to attract investments, who has the track record.

“Who has built something we can see and attest to, and who can best serve the state. Our people had a consensus that Peter Mbah is their governorship candidate.

“We are not saying that our other sons are not good; no. We are only saying that Mbah stands out as the right person to lead Enugu State at this point in time. Mbah ticked all the boxes,” he said.

He said that the people of the state should support him to be the governor.

“He is an entrepreneur and his manifesto is very rich. He spelt out what he is going to do for Enugu State.”

Former Gov. Sullivan Chime, reiterated that the governorship of Enugu State should not be based on political party but on “capacity, competence, character and track record” which should be the watchword in the election.

The leaders of thought and political stakeholders that attended the meeting included the Deputy Governor of Enugu State, Mrs Cecilia Ezeilo, former Governor of Old Anambra State, Sen. Jim Nwobodo and traditional rulers from the three senatorial zones. (NAN)