Enugu lawmakers charge board to address irregularities at technical college

The Enugu State House of Assembly Committee on Education, Science and Technology has charged the state Science, Technical and Vocational School Management Board (STVSMB) to address irregularities at the college.

The Chairman of the committee, Mr James Akadu, gave this directive in Enugu on Tuesday during an oversight function to the Board.

Akadu directed the Executive Chairman of the Board, Mr G.O.C Ajah, to address the irregularities at the Technical College before they got out of hand.

He said the irregularities, which included indiscipline among the students, were negatively affecting the aim for which the Technical College was established.

He added that the committee would invite the Principal of the College to answer questions bothering on the irregularities.

The Committee chairman stressed that the place of Science, Technical and vocational education could not be over-emphasised as it empowered the students to be self-employed as well as employers of labour.

While urging parents to enroll their children in any Technical school in the state, he maintained that doing so would go a long way in reducing unemployment among school leavers.

A member of the committee, Mr Chinedu Okwu, asked the STVSMB not to admit students, who failed to show interest in practical education which, according to him, is the essence of establishing the school.

In his remark, the STVSMB Chairman, Ajah, said the Board had done a lot in improving all the 41 Science, Technical and Vocational schools in Enugu State through provision of necessary materials to help in teaching and learning.

Ajah, however, noted that the Board’s activities were seriously hindered by the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, especially in the implementation of the 2020 budget as it related to capital expenditure.

He expressed gladness that the lawmakers would ensure strict monitoring of schools under his control in order to ensure that standard was maintained throughout all Science, Technical and Vocational Schools in Enugu State.(NAN)