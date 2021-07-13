Enugu lawmaker empowers 100 indigent constituents

Mr Johnson Chukwuobasi, Member, Enugu State House of Assembly, has distributed N3.5 million to 100 indigent members of his constituency to train in skills and trade.

Chukwuobasi, representing Awgu South Constituency in the assembly at a town hall meeting in Enugu on Tuesday said that the gesture was to give back to his constituency which found him worthy to represent them.

He said that empowerment was part of efforts to contribute positively to the lives of people of his constituency.

”The people deserve the empowerment and financial assistance. The financial assistance will help the beneficiaries boost their trades,” he said.

The lawmaker urged youths in his constituency to add relevant skills to their academic certificates to avoid depending on non-existing white collar jobs.

He appealed to those who had not yet benefited to be patient and urged the beneficiaries to use the money judiciously to expand their businesses or skills.

Chukwuobasi also assured his constituency of quality representation by ensuring proper monitoring and supervision of all state government projects in his constituency.

He noted that it was only through quality representation that he would justify the confidence and trust of those who voted for him in the 2019 election.

Chukwuobasi commended the state government for the numerous projects going on in Awgu Local Government Area in spite of paucity of fund in the country.

In his remark, Mr Nelson Uduji, immediate past member that represented the constituency in the assembly, commended his successor for the gesture and assured him of his support.

Some of the beneficiaries who expressed their happiness, thanked the lawmaker for the gesture and called on other stakeholders in the area to emulate him. (NAN)

