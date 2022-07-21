Enugu is your 2nd home, Enugu govt. tells Osun Gov. elect

The administration of Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has assured Osun Governor-elect, Sen. Ademola Adeleke that Enugu state was his second home.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Simon Ortuanya, provided to newsmen on Thursday in Enugu.

Gov. Ugwuanyi expressed happiness over Adeleke’s victory in the keenly contested 2022 Osun State Governorship Election on July 16.

According to Ugwuanyi, Adeleke is “not only from Osun State but also from Enugu State where he was born”.

“The people of Enugu State welcome your victory and will receive you with open arms at your convenience.

“The electoral victory of Adeleke is a big vote of confidence, by the great people of Osun State, in your capacity and competence to turn fortunes around in the state.

“The government and good people of Enugu State are happy and proud of the victory of our son, Sen. Ademola Adeleke,” the governor said.

Gov. Ugwuanyi in the statement, said the victory was an affirmation of the power of perseverance, abiding faith in God and a referendum on Adeleke’s long-standing investment in human capital development. (NAN)

