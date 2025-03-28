Enugu: Igbo-Etiti LG begins free healthcare for senior citizens, PWDs

The Chairman of Igbo-Etiti Local Government Area of Enugu State, Dr Eric Odo, says it would kick-start free healthcare services for the aged and People with Disabilities in the state.

By Stanley Nwanosike

Odo, who is also a medical doctor, told newsmen on Friday in Ogbede, the council headquarters, that a joint medical team to be set-up by the council, would administer free healthcare on the senior citizens.

According to him, we have concluded plans to employ doctors, nurses, and Laboratory scientists to move with an ambulance round the 20 wards in the council area, to attend to men and women of 60 years and above.

He said, “We have discussed with the State Primary Healthcare Management Board and the Commissioner for Health of our desire to begin the process of taking care of the aged in Igbo-Etiti council.

“The purpose of this programme is to boost the average life expectancy of our people from 54 years to 70 years and above.

Odo disclosed that the council was in the process of registering 1,000 widows, who would be placed on a monthly stipend.

“Once the process is done, the benefitting widows would come to the local government headquarters to receive their stipend every month.

“I appreciate our dynamic governor, His Excellency Dr Peter Ndubuisi Mbah, for supporting our quest to bring down the dividends of good governance to our people in Igbo-Etiti council area,” he added.

“This is the Igbo-Etiti that we prayed for because, as they say, a healthy nation is a wealthy nation.

“We are also starting a Universal Health Coverage that ensures that whenever the vulnerable, physically challenged and elderly persons are sick, they can go to any hospital in Igbo-Etiti, present their card and receive free treatment.”

The chairman noted that his administration was poised to make Igbo-Etiti council area the most progressive council area in every facet of life.

“I assure you that before the end of this year, the economic activities we have stimulated in different fields is capable of generating resources that can allow us to unleash aggressive development in our council,” he said. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)