Enugu HOS charges civil servants on commitment to work

The Enugu State Head of Service, Mr Ken Chukwuegbo, on Tuesday advised civil servants in the state to be committed to work, for effective service delivery.

Chukwuegbo gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in his office in Enugu.

According to him, commitment to work and timely service delivery are necessary to enable the state to generate enough revenue to pay salaries and pension.

“My expectation for the workers in the state this new year is for them to put in their best to appreciate what Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi is doing.

“The governor has done so much by ensuring prompt payment of salaries and arrears.

“So, show commitment to work and be at the right place at all time,” he said.

Chukwuegbo said that Ugwuanyi had removed embargo on advancement, conversion and training of workers at different times.

The head of service said that December salary was paid before Christmas and pension a week before that, contrary to claims in some quarters.

Meanwhile, civil servants in Enugu resumed work after New Year celebration with some complaining of late payment of the December salary.

A NAN correspondent who monitored the resumption at the state secretariat reports that many civil servants were seen at work.

Some of the workers who spoke to NAN expressed happiness over the resumption of work and indicated readiness to put in their best.

A staff member of the Ministry of Information, Enugu State, who pleaded anonymity said she was excited to be at work after the Christmas and New Year holidays.

She regretted that her Christmas celebration was affected by late payment of December, 2021 salary, claiming she was paid on Dec.31.

“My plan for this Christmas was shattered due to late payment but I still give God glory that the alert finally came on the Dec. 31.

“No bonus was paid unlike in the previous government. We need the bonus to be able to pay school fees and rent,” she said.

Nkechi Nnaji, another civil servant, said she was optimistic that 2022 would bring a lot of changes that would benefit workers in the state.

“I look forward to a better working condition in 2022 and I thank God that we all made it to the New Year.

“Indeed, work has resumed and the Head of Service just walked round the Secretariat to monitor the level of resumption,” she said. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

