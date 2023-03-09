Enugu guber polls: Ohanaeze youths declare support for PDP’s Peter Mbah

By Collins Yakubu-Hammer

An Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide (OYC), has restated its support for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Enugu State, Mr Peter Mbah.

The National President of the OYC, Mazi Okwu Nnabuike, said Mbah was the most competent among all the candidates standing for the election.

The group’s position is contained in a statement issued by Nnabuike on Wednesday in Abuja.

Nnabuike urged the electorate to look beyond party and vote a man who had the capacity to transform Enugu State.

He opined that Mbah had outlined clearly how he would manage the affairs of Enugu.

“He captured every sector and all segments of the society, including the youth.

“His competence is also top-notch as we have seen in his successful business career.

“This is why we are begging the people of Enugu State not to miss this golden opportunity of electing a man who is prepared for the job.” he said.

He further stated that choice of candidates was no longer decided by party leanings, but on capacity of the various individuals in the contest.

“During the presidential election, everyone supported Peter Obi across party lines because of his pedigree; this is what we are asking the people of Enugu State to do; to support Mbah; he is competent, humane and prepared to set the ball rolling.” (NAN)